BJP to Hold Maha Dharna at Indira Park, 9 Teams to Inspect Musi River Area in Support of Affected Residents

Hyderabad: The BJP decided to stage a Maha Dharna at the Indira Park Dharna Chowk on Friday (October 25) under the leadership of Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy.

Before that, BJP leaders would tour the Musi River’s catchment area on October 23 and 24 with nine teams.

Speaking to the media Telangana BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu said that teams of MPs and MLAs would visit 18 places and that the BJP will not remain silent if the government troubles people living in the Musi catchment area.

Criticising Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for telling a different story regarding the name Musi, Kasam Venkateshwarlu said that the name Musi came from Muchukunda Maharshi.

He asked the CM how he would conduct an all-party meeting without giving the DPR and that the BJP would support the government if it beautified the Musi area without troubling the people.

He said that the CM should construct a retaining wall on both sides of the Musi instead of troubling the public