BJP Unveils Delhi Manifesto with Promises for Women, Senior Citizens, and Affordable LPG

New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda on Friday launched the first part of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The manifesto outlines several key welfare promises, including financial aid for women, pension for the elderly, and affordable LPG cylinders.

Key Promises in BJP’s Delhi Assembly Election Manifesto

In his press conference, Nadda revealed the following major proposals from the BJP’s Delhi manifesto:

Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid for Women: BJP promises financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month for women in Delhi to help empower and support them financially.

Affordable LPG Cylinders at Rs 500: The BJP pledges to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for women from economically weaker sections. Additionally, one free cylinder will be provided to women during major festivals like Holi and Diwali.

Pension Scheme for Senior Citizens: The party proposes a pension of Rs 2,500 per month for senior citizens aged between 60 and 70, and Rs 3,000 for those above 70.

Implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Health Benefits: Nadda announced that the BJP-led government will approve the implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat' health insurance scheme in Delhi during its first Cabinet meeting, offering an additional Rs 5 lakh health cover for citizens.

BJP Targets AAP Over Corruption Allegations

While addressing the press, Nadda criticized the current Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He accused AAP of corruption in its public welfare schemes and promised that all such allegations will be investigated thoroughly if BJP comes to power.

Delhi Assembly Election Schedule

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8. With these promises, BJP aims to gain the trust of Delhi’s voters by focusing on welfare, healthcare, and economic support for the city’s residents.