BJP Urges Tamil Nadu CM to Appoint Dedicated Home Minister to Tackle Rising Crime Rates

Chennai: In response to the alarming rise in crime rates across Tamil Nadu, BJP spokesperson and senior leader A.N.S. Prasad has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to appoint a dedicated Home Minister to effectively address the state’s increasing crime wave.

Prasad’s call for leadership reform comes as the state grapples with mounting crime cases, ranging from sexual harassment to violent crimes, that have stirred public concern about safety and governance.

The Growing Concern Over Crime in Tamil Nadu

Prasad’s statement follows an uptick in criminal incidents, including the recent high-profile sexual harassment case at Anna University, which he claims exposed the inefficiency of the Tamil Nadu Police under the DMK government. According to the BJP leader, these incidents, compounded by the state’s rising crime rates, have turned Tamil Nadu into a “violence hub.” The growing discontent with the police force’s handling of such cases has eroded public trust, which Prasad argues calls for immediate administrative intervention and reform.

Chief Minister Stalin’s Dual Role Under Scrutiny

Currently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin holds the home portfolio in addition to overseeing several other critical departments, including Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), the welfare of differently abled persons, and district revenue officers.

However, the BJP spokesperson believes this concentrated approach is not yielding the desired results in terms of law enforcement. Prasad has raised concerns that the extensive responsibilities in the hands of the Chief Minister may be overburdening the administration, leaving little room for the focused attention needed to address rising crime and restore public faith in law enforcement.

Prasad specifically highlighted the recent Anna University case, questioning the Chennai city police about their investigation and the involvement of certain individuals. He suggested that attempts to cover up the crime investigation have only worsened the situation, further deepening the public’s distrust in the police force.

Urgent Need for Police Reform and Accountability

The BJP leader emphasized that the Tamil Nadu Police, under the current leadership, have failed to protect citizens effectively. He called for reforms that would make the police system more accountable, transparent, and responsive to public concerns. To this end, Prasad proposed several key measures, including the appointment of a dedicated Home Minister. A dedicated minister focused exclusively on managing the state’s law enforcement system, according to Prasad, would allow for better oversight and ensure a more effective response to crime-related issues.

In addition to the appointment of a Home Minister, Prasad urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce structural reforms aimed at restoring public trust in the police force. These reforms would include the establishment of a separate court to handle cases involving police personnel, ensuring accountability for any misconduct within the force.

BJP’s Criticism of DMK Government’s Priorities

Prasad also took aim at the DMK government’s priorities, accusing it of focusing more on the upcoming 2026 elections and party events rather than addressing the pressing issues of law and order. The BJP leader stressed that effective governance requires transparency, accountability, and a focus on citizens’ welfare, especially their safety. He further stated that the current government’s failure to act swiftly on the increasing crime rates reflects a lack of commitment to protecting the people of Tamil Nadu.

Revitalizing Tamil Nadu Police for Effective Governance

To address these challenges, Prasad called for the revitalization of Tamil Nadu’s police force, with a focus on restoring its credibility and trustworthiness. He argued that the police should be seen as a symbol of integrity, a force that upholds citizens’ rights while operating with full transparency and accountability. Such reforms, according to the BJP leader, would be crucial in ensuring that the police force works in the best interest of the public and not as a tool for political gain.

Prasad’s call to action also extends to addressing a surge in crimes, including murder, robbery, rape, theft, and bootlegging. He emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy that focuses not only on crime prevention but also on ensuring justice for victims through prompt and effective investigation.

A Step Toward Citizens’ Safety and Welfare

As Tamil Nadu grapples with these ongoing issues, Prasad believes that Chief Minister Stalin must prioritize the safety and welfare of the state’s citizens above all else. By appointing a dedicated Home Minister and enacting necessary reforms, he argued, the Tamil Nadu government would be taking crucial steps toward revitalizing the state’s police force and restoring public confidence in law enforcement.

In conclusion, A.N.S. Prasad’s call to appoint a dedicated Home Minister and implement substantial reforms is part of the BJP’s broader push for accountability and transparency in governance. With crime rates continuing to rise, there is growing pressure on the DMK government to act swiftly to ensure the safety and security of all Tamil Nadu residents, with a clear emphasis on strengthening law enforcement and addressing public concerns.