BJP will hardly win 12-15 LS seats in south India: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hardly win 12-15 Parliamentary seats in the southern states in the Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hardly win 12-15 Parliamentary seats in the southern states in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a rally while campaigning for Congress leader Adoor Prakash in Kerala’s Attingal, Revanth Reddy said that the grand old party will win all 20 LS seats in Kerala, while it will bag at least 14 out of 17 LS seats in Telangana.

On the BJP expressing confidence of crossing 400 seats, Revanth Reddy said even BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao while campaigning for last year’s Assembly polls had claimed that he would win 100 seats but could bag only 39 seats.

Revanth Reddy said that “similarly, the BJP is trying to confuse people, but people are intelligent and they are going to teach a lesson to the party”.

KCR has recently said that the Congress government in Telangana will not last more than a year “as nobody knows who will join the BJP and when”.

“We don’t know, the Chief Minister (Revanth Reddy) himself may jump to the BJP,” he said.

KCR said while they want the Congress government to complete its five-year term, considering the recent developments, he doubts if it will last more than a year.

He also said that all surveys showed that the Congress would not get more than two Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

IANS
