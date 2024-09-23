Telangana

Black Magic Rituals Cause Panic in Mulugu District Village

Black magic rituals performed late at night caused a stir in Bestha Gudem, a village in Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district, on Sunday.

Fouzia Farhana
279 1 minute read
Black Magic Rituals Cause Panic in Mulugu District Village
Black Magic Rituals Cause Panic in Mulugu District Village

Mulugu: Black magic rituals performed late at night caused a stir in Bestha Gudem, a village in Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district, on Sunday.

The villagers were alarmed by the incident, which took place around midnight, and many are now afraid to step outside after 7 p.m.

Concerned by the unusual occurrence, the villagers held a meeting to discuss who might be responsible for the act.

They speculated whether it was performed to uncover hidden treasures or to bring harm to the village. The villagers are unsure if locals or outsiders are involved in the ritual.

The villagers plan to lodge a formal complaint at the local police station to investigate the matter.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana
279 1 minute read

Related Articles

Superstar Mahesh Babu Meets Revanth Reddy, Donates ₹50 Lakh for Flood Victims

Superstar Mahesh Babu Meets Revanth Reddy, Donates ₹50 Lakh for Flood Victims

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Telangana Over the Next 3 Days

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Telangana Over the Next 3 Days

Demolition Operations Continue Late into the Night in Patelguda and Kishtareddypet

Demolition Operations Continue Late into the Night in Patelguda and Kishtareddypet

Record Surge in Power Demand in Telangana

Record Surge in Power Demand in Telangana

Back to top button