Black Magic Rituals Cause Panic in Mulugu District Village

Mulugu: Black magic rituals performed late at night caused a stir in Bestha Gudem, a village in Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district, on Sunday.

The villagers were alarmed by the incident, which took place around midnight, and many are now afraid to step outside after 7 p.m.

Concerned by the unusual occurrence, the villagers held a meeting to discuss who might be responsible for the act.

They speculated whether it was performed to uncover hidden treasures or to bring harm to the village. The villagers are unsure if locals or outsiders are involved in the ritual.

The villagers plan to lodge a formal complaint at the local police station to investigate the matter.