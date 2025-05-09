Blackouts and Explosions Reported in Multiple Punjab Districts Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Chandigarh: A widespread blackout was enforced across several key districts in Punjab on Friday evening, including Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate.

Loud Explosions Create Panic in Border Areas

Residents of Pathankot and Ferozepur reported hearing loud explosions, triggering panic and uncertainty. However, officials have not issued any confirmation on the nature or source of the blasts.

Air Raid Sirens Sounded in Four Districts

In a precautionary move, air raid sirens were activated in the affected districts. The use of sirens in civilian areas marks a significant escalation in response to the prevailing military standoff.

Pakistan Targets Military Sites with Drones and Missiles

On Thursday night, Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks targeting military sites, including those in Jammu and Pathankot. Indian forces swiftly foiled the attacks at over 15 strategic locations across the northern and western parts of the country.

Pakistan Shells LoC and IB Following Indian Missile Strikes

The drone and missile threats were followed by intense shelling from Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

This came just hours after India targeted Pakistani air defence systems, including a site in Lahore, which was reportedly neutralized.

Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Nine Terror Targets in PoK and Pakistan

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday carried out precision missile strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and deep inside Pakistan. The mission was executed in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

Heightened Tension Sparks Civilian Precautions

With the rising threat of escalation, precautionary measures such as blackouts, sirens, and restricted movement are being implemented in border states to safeguard civilians and maintain control during any emergency response.

Security forces remain on high alert as diplomatic and military channels monitor the unfolding situation.