Blood donation camp in Hyderabad, procession from Makkah Masjid postponed on Milad-un-Nabi

Public gatherings are being held in mosques. Mosques and roads in the old city of Hyderabad have been decorated with electric lights.

Muslims are celebrating Milad-un-Nabi today on the occasion of the birth anniversary of The Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Blood donation camps, fruit distribution, cloth donation, religious gatherings and other events were organized at various places on the occasion.

Blood donation camps were organized at 24 locations in Hyderabad city.

The procession, which was scheduled to be taken out from Makkah Masjid yesterday, has been postponed till Thursday in view of the Milad-un-Nabi, Ganesh procession.