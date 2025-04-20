BNP Leader Accuses Sheikh Hasina of Trying to Merge Bangladesh with India

Senior leader and vice-chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) sparked a political storm on Saturday, April 19, after accusing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of allegedly favoring India to such an extent that she would have “integrated Bangladesh with India” had she remained in power.

Speaking at a civic rally organized to protest the “persecution and killing of Muslims in India,” Dudu alleged that Hasina’s political allegiance lies with India, not Bangladesh.

“She not only fled to India to save her life, her real address is India,” Dudu said, according to The Week.

“Maybe if she had a little more time, she would have also integrated Bangladesh with India.”

Dudu Accuses Hasina of Weakening Bangladesh’s Sovereignty

Dudu, a former lawmaker and close associate of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, further criticized India’s role in Bangladeshi politics, branding the country as “fascist” and accusing it of backing Hasina’s rise and survival in power.

“A fascist can only live with fascists. India says they gave her shelter to protect Hasina. It is not protection—Sheikh Hasina’s ideal is India and her address is India,” he declared.

He also accused Hasina of compromising Bangladesh’s democratic values, stating:

“Hasina made Bangladesh a slave of India in every sense by destroying the electoral system and democracy.”

Backdrop: Rising Tensions Between Bangladesh and India

Dudu’s comments come at a time of increasing diplomatic tension following the alleged murder of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu community leader in Dinajpur district. Roy, who was the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, was reportedly abducted and beaten to death—an incident that led to an official protest from India.

However, the interim Bangladeshi government has rejected claims that the incident reflects targeted violence against minorities. Shafiul Alam, press secretary for the interim administration, stated:

“It is unfortunate that the death of Mr. Bhabesh Chandra Roy has been described as part of a ‘pattern of systematic persecution’ of Hindu minorities.”

BNP Clarifies Stance on India

Despite the sharp criticisms, Dudu emphasized that the BNP still considers India a neighboring and friendly country. However, he stressed that recent developments cast doubt on the balance and fairness of India-Bangladesh relations, particularly under Hasina’s leadership.

The allegations made by Shamsuzzaman Dudu have added fuel to an already tense political climate in Bangladesh. With elections and diplomatic sensitivities in the backdrop, this rhetoric may significantly impact the discourse surrounding sovereignty, democracy, and foreign influence in the country.