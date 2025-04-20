No More ‘Azharuddin Stand’ at Uppal Stadium: Conflict of Interest Cited

In a significant decision, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been directed to remove Mohammed Azharuddin’s name from the North Pavilion Stand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. The move follows a ruling by HCA’s Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, Justice V Eswaraiah, who found that the renaming of the stand in 2019 was a clear conflict of interest.

Why Was the Azharuddin Stand Removed?

The issue stemmed from a petition filed by the Lords Cricket Club, which alleged that the decision to rename the stand after Mohammed Azharuddin—a former India and Hyderabad captain—was taken while he was serving as the HCA president. According to the petition, this violated Rule 38 of the HCA’s Memorandum of Association and Rules & Regulations, which prevents any Apex Council member from taking decisions that benefit themselves.

The petition also highlighted that the North Pavilion was previously named the VVS Laxman Stand, and that the change occurred without proper ratification by the General Body of the HCA.

In his 25-page verdict, Justice Eswaraiah ruled:

“The Respondent No. 1 (Azharuddin) has exceeded his authority to benefit himself. A clear case of conflict of interest is made out.”

The Ombudsman has also ordered the HCA to stop issuing tickets bearing Azharuddin’s name and ensure that the stand is renamed in accordance with HCA guidelines.

Azharuddin Reacts: Calls it ‘Low-Level Politics’

Reacting strongly to the ruling, Mohammed Azharuddin, 62, called the decision politically motivated and disrespectful to cricketers who have served Hyderabad cricket with honor.

“There’s no conflict of interest in this. I don’t want to stoop to this level. The cricketing world will laugh at the association,” Azharuddin told The Hindu.

He added that he plans to challenge the decision in court, asserting that the law will take its course.

What This Means for HCA and Hyderabad Cricket

The North Pavilion Stand will no longer bear Azharuddin’s name .

. The decision raises questions about governance within HCA .

. It reopens conversations around transparency and ethics in cricket administration.

The removal of the Mohammed Azharuddin Stand is a major development in Hyderabad cricket’s internal politics. While the HCA is expected to comply with the ombudsman’s order, Azharuddin’s intent to take legal action could extend this controversy further.