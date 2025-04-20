Fatima Sana Named Captain of 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers Team of the Tournament

New Delhi: In a remarkable achievement, Pakistan’s fast-bowling all-rounder Fatima Sana has been named the captain of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup qualifiers’ Team of the Tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday.

The announcement recognizes Fatima Sana’s outstanding performance during the qualifiers, where she led her team to success while showcasing her skills with both bat and ball.

Key Players in the Team of the Tournament

Fatima Sana was joined by several notable performers, including her Pakistan teammates Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal. Together, they represented the team’s formidable presence in the qualifiers.

The line-up also features other star cricketers from around the world, such as West Indies’ captain Hayley Matthews, all-rounders Chinelle Henry and Aaliyah Alleyne, and Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana, who played key roles in their teams’ success.

Outstanding Performances That Earned a Spot

Muneeba Ali (Pakistan): With an impressive 223 runs, including half-centuries against Scotland and Bangladesh, Muneeba proved to be a key player, securing her spot in the team as one of the openers.

(Pakistan): With an impressive 223 runs, including half-centuries against Scotland and Bangladesh, Muneeba proved to be a key player, securing her spot in the team as one of the openers. Hayley Matthews (West Indies): Scoring a brilliant century in the opening match against Scotland and finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets, Matthews was a standout performer in both batting and bowling.

(West Indies): Scoring a brilliant century in the opening match against Scotland and finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets, Matthews was a standout performer in both batting and bowling. Sharmin Akhter (Bangladesh): Her consistency in scoring, including half-centuries against Thailand, Scotland, and the West Indies, earned her a place at number three in the team.

(Bangladesh): Her consistency in scoring, including half-centuries against Thailand, Scotland, and the West Indies, earned her a place at number three in the team. Kathryn Bryce (Scotland): The leading run-scorer of the qualifiers with 291 runs, including an exceptional 131* against Ireland, Kathryn was named the Player of the Tournament.

(Scotland): The leading run-scorer of the qualifiers with 291 runs, including an exceptional 131* against Ireland, Kathryn was named the Player of the Tournament. Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh): As the wicketkeeper for the team, Nigar played a crucial role with scores of 101, 51, and 83 not out, helping secure Bangladesh’s qualification for the 2025 ODI World Cup.

Other Key Contributions

Chinelle Henry (West Indies): A dynamic all-rounder, Chinelle made significant contributions with the bat, including a rapid 48 in 17 balls against Thailand, and helped her team to key victories.

(West Indies): A dynamic all-rounder, Chinelle made significant contributions with the bat, including a rapid 48 in 17 balls against Thailand, and helped her team to key victories. Aaliyah Alleyne (West Indies): Aaliyah impressed with 12 wickets, including a standout 4-for-39 against Bangladesh.

(West Indies): Aaliyah impressed with 12 wickets, including a standout 4-for-39 against Bangladesh. Katherine Fraser and Nashra Sandhu (Scotland and Pakistan, respectively) contributed valuable wickets and runs in their respective teams, earning their places in the team.

The Complete 2025 Women’s ODI WC Qualifiers Team of the Tournament

Hayley Matthews (West Indies) Muneeba Ali (Pakistan) Sharmin Akhter (Bangladesh) Kathryn Bryce (Scotland) Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh, WK) Fatima Sana (Pakistan, Captain) Chinelle Henry (West Indies) Aaliyah Alleyne (West Indies) Katherine Fraser (Scotland) Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan) Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan) Rabeya Khan (Bangladesh, 12th Player)

Fatima Sana’s Leadership and Performance

Under Fatima Sana’s leadership, Pakistan showcased a balanced team effort, excelling in both batting and bowling. As captain, Fatima’s contributions with the ball were crucial in the qualifiers, and her leadership played a key role in Pakistan’s strong performance.

This recognition highlights the emerging strength of the Pakistan women’s cricket team and marks a pivotal moment in Fatima Sana’s career, cementing her as one of the leading figures in women’s cricket.

Looking Ahead to the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

As the qualifiers conclude, the focus shifts to the upcoming 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup in India, where the top-performing teams, including Pakistan, will battle for the prestigious title. With players like Fatima Sana leading the charge, the tournament promises to be an exciting showcase of women’s cricket talent.