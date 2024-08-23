BNP, students blame India for flood situation as Indian High Commissioner pays courtesy call on Yunus

Dhaka/New Delhi: Amid protests by student organisations in Bangladesh blaming India for the flash floods and the BNP, which is part of the Interim government, accusing India of deliberately opening the dam sluice gates on its side, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma is quoted as saying that water was “released automatically” due to the water level rising.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Thursday had a courtesy meeting with Interim government Chief Adviser Mohd Yunus at the State Guesthouse Jamuna, during which the Indian envoy expressed concerns regarding the safety and security of Indian establishments in Bangladesh, including its High Commission in Dhaka.

Following the meeting, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy.

On the floods issue, Alam, quoting the Indian envoy, said water was “released automatically” due to the water level rising.

The Indian high commissioner described the flood in the Indian state of Tripura as something “very unprecedented,” causing displacement of 50,000 people. He said it has created havoc on both sides of Bangladesh and India, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Prof Yunus said Bangladesh is a “big family.” He laid emphasis on high-level collaboration on water issues and on activating this in emergency situations.

He said water-sharing of the joint rivers can be resolved through working together and referred to the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan.

On the Indian Envoy’s concerns regarding the safety of Indian establishments, Alam, quoting Yunus, said that security measures have already been intensified in Dhaka’s diplomatic zone to address these concerns.

In addition to security issues, the high commissioner discussed the goal of shared prosperity between the two nations, reaffirming India’s strong belief in a prosperous and stable Bangladesh.

“We believe in a strong and prosperous Bangladesh. We are really looking forward to working together,” Alam quoted the Indian High Commissioner as saying.

During his introductory meeting with Prof Yunus, the envoy reiterated India’s commitment to work with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and India for “peace, security and development.”

They exchanged views on issues of shared interest and discussed avenues to further strengthen people to people ties.

“It was a very cordial meeting. They [India] want more positive engagements [with Bangladesh],” Alam said, quoting the High Commissioner.

India has the largest visa operations in Bangladesh and 16 lakh people visited India last year. Of them, 60% visited for tourism purposes, 30% for medical purposes, and 10% for other purposes.

Minority issues were also discussed at the meeting.

At the meeting on Thursday, the chief adviser also talked about BIMSTEC and SAARC, and laid emphasis on bringing young people together in South Asia.

Prof Yunus also talked about his personal good relations with India where he has many friends. Yunus Center is operational in 18 Indian universities.

He also talked about a world of three zeros – the new economics of zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero net carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday alleged that India has deliberately opened the gates of Dumbur Dam on the Gomti River in Tripura, causing the flood in Bangladesh’s eastern districts.

“It seems to me India is indifferent to the safety and well-being of the people of Bangladesh. They never take into account the life-and-death situations faced by Bangladeshis.

The people of Bangladesh think that the gates of Dumbur Dam have been opened deliberately. India has never adhered to principles of fairness or justice in matters concerning Bangladesh,” he said.

In a related event, students from several public universities staged demonstrations, rallies, and torch processions blaming India for the flash floods in Bangladesh.

They also demanded fair water-sharing agreements with India.

They said the opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura is the reason behind the sudden floods.

The universities include Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Islamic University, Barisal University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Begum Rokeya University, Jessore University of Science and Technology, and Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, among others, Daily Star reported.

India has refuted claims of causing floods in Bangladesh.

The flood situation in eastern Bangladesh has not been caused by the release of waters from an Indian dam on the Gumti river in Tripura, said India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A seven-member delegation representing a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad today submitted a six-point message to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The demands include immediate closure of all dams opened towards Bangladesh within 24 hours.

Bangladesh Information Adviser Md Nahid Islam has also blamed India for the flood situation

He said that India opened the dam without any prior warning or opportunity for preparation, showcasing India’s “inhumanity and non-cooperation with Bangladesh”.