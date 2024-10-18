EntertainmentHyderabad

Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan Dances with School Students During ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Promotions

As part of the promotions for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited DRS International School in Gundla Pochampally, Hyderabad.

Fouzia Farhana18 October 2024 - 17:18
As part of the promotions for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited DRS International School in Gundla Pochampally, Hyderabad. The actor was accompanied by the film’s promotional team, and they engaged in a lively interaction with the students.

Kartik Aaryan, known for his energetic performances, joined the school students in dancing to popular tracks from his films, creating an exciting and fun-filled atmosphere. The students were thrilled to meet the actor, and the event turned into a celebration, with Kartik charming everyone with his down-to-earth personality.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 unit has been actively promoting the film in various cities, and the Hyderabad visit was a highlight, adding excitement among fans and students alike.

