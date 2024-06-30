Bollywood salutes Virat Kohli

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities on Sunday doffed their hat to cricketing legend Virat Kohli who announced his retirement from T20 Internationals moments after India lifted the T20 World Cup with a thrilling seven-run final win over South Africa in Barbados.

From hailing Kohli as a “king” who has dropped an anchor, to describing him as a “superhero” who will be missed, the bigshots of the Mumbai film industry expressed a wide range of emotions as they took to the social media after the Indian batting great called it quits from T20 Internationals.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram, stating, “The King dropped the anchor. What a way to cap an incredible career,”

Vivek Oberoi called the moment a “win and a loss at the same time.” He described Kohli as a “superhero” in T20 cricket and expressed how much he would miss the star batsman.

Arjun Rampal also reacted on social media, questioning, “Did Virat Kohli just retire from T20?”

Kohli confirmed his retirement after the match. “This was an open secret. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward.”