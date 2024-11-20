Bollywood Stars Cast Their Votes in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Mumbai: As Maharashtra heads to the polls, several prominent Bollywood celebrities made sure to exercise their democratic right by casting their votes in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The stars, who are well known for their contributions to Indian cinema, were seen encouraging fellow citizens to take part in the election process and fulfill their civic duties.

Here’s a look at some of the Bollywood personalities who cast their votes in Mumbai:

Akshay Kumar, one of the leading actors in Bollywood, exercised his voting rights on election day. After casting his vote, Akshay spoke to the media and urged the citizens of Mumbai to do the same. He emphasized the importance of participating in the democratic process to ensure the future of the nation.

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday morning casting his vote. The actor encouraged his fans to also take part in the election process.

Salim Khan, the veteran film writer and father of actor Salman Khan, was seen casting his vote in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Tuesday.

Hema Malini, Member of Parliament and veteran Bollywood actress, along with her daughter Esha Deol, cast their votes in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both women also urged the citizens to go out and vote, highlighting the significance of their participation in shaping the country’s future.

Isha Koppikar, an actress and politician, was also seen at the polling station on Wednesday, casting her vote in Mumbai.

Zeenat Hussain, the mother of actor Aamir Khan, was spotted stepping out in her wheelchair to cast her vote, practicing her right and duty as an Indian citizen.

At the age of 89, Prem Chopra, the veteran actor, showed up early in the morning to cast his vote, continuing his legacy of active participation in the democratic process.

Former actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinky posed for the cameras after casting their votes in Mumbai.

Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, were all smiles as they cast their votes in Mumbai, marking their participation in the democratic process.

Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar, along with his daughter, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, and son-in-law Govind Sandhu, was seen casting their votes in Mumbai.

Priya Dutt, the politician and daughter of veteran actor Sunil Dutt, and sister to actor Sanjay Dutt, was also seen casting her vote in Mumbai.

Subhash Ghai, the veteran filmmaker, after casting his vote, encouraged fellow citizens to step out and fulfill their voting duty for a better future.

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is recuperating from a rib injury, also made it a point to cast his vote, demonstrating his commitment to exercising his civic duty.

These Bollywood stars were seen promoting the importance of voting and being part of the democratic process. Their participation not only encourages their fans to vote but also highlights the responsibility each citizen carries in shaping the country’s leadership.

As Maharashtra votes, these celebrities serve as a reminder to all citizens to step out, cast their votes, and contribute to the democratic process.