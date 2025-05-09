Bomb Threat Triggers Panic at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Friday after a bomb threat email was received by airport authorities, prompting a swift emergency response.

CISF, Police, Bomb Squad Rush to Spot

Upon receiving the threat, authorities at the airport immediately alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police. A bomb disposal squad was also dispatched to the scene, and thorough checks were conducted across the airport premises.

Threat Mail Claimed to Be from Sleeper Cell

According to preliminary reports, the threatening email was sent to the administrative wing’s official email ID. The sender, claiming to be part of a terror sleeper cell, warned of an imminent explosion at the airport and dared the state government to act.

No Explosives Found, Situation Under Control

After extensive security checks, authorities confirmed that no explosives were found. Normal operations resumed, and both staff and passengers heaved a sigh of relief following the all-clear signal from the bomb squad.

Police Launch Probe; Miscreant Suspected

The RGIA police have launched a detailed investigation and are examining all angles, including the possibility of a hoax or mischief. Cybercrime experts may be roped in to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.