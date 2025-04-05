BookMyShow Has Removed Kunal Kamra from its Artist List on Platforms

Mumbai: A fresh twist emerged in the controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, as Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) functionary Rahool Kanal on Saturday claimed that BookMyShow has removed Kamra from its artist listings and ticketing platform.

Kanal, who serves as the social media in-charge of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, thanked BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani for what he termed as “keeping the portal clean” and for removing an artist who pushes personal agendas.

BookMyShow Yet to Issue Official Statement

When approached, the BookMyShow team declined to confirm or deny the claim, stating they had “no comments to offer as of now.” However, Kanal publicly shared a letter addressed to Hemrajani, expressing appreciation for removing Kamra’s name from listings and even from platform search history.

“You have shown belief in maintaining peace and respecting emotions,” Kanal wrote, adding that Mumbaikars cherish art, but not when it’s used for personal or political targeting.

Background: Studio Vandalism and Legal Action

The controversy stems from Kamra’s recent performance, during which he allegedly made a veiled reference to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde by using the word “traitor.” Following the show, a group of Shiv Sena workers, including Kanal, were booked for vandalising the venue where the show was held.

Amid growing tensions, Mumbai Police issued three summonses to Kamra, who is reportedly in Puducherry, but he has skipped all appearances so far.

Industry Implications

While BookMyShow’s move has not been officially confirmed, if true, it would mark a rare instance of a major entertainment platform removing an artist amid political pressure. Kamra, known for his satirical takes on politics, has often courted controversy for his outspoken views.

The development raises questions around artistic freedom, platform neutrality, and the impact of political influence on digital platforms catering to entertainment and art.