Boxer Nikhat Zareen Returns Home After Paris Olympics: Vows to Come Back Stronger

Hyderabad: Returning from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen was greeted by supporters and media at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Monday.

Despite a challenging bout against China’s Wu Yu in the pre-quarterfinals, Zareen expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country on the Olympic stage and conveyed her determination to come back stronger.

In an interaction with the media at the airport, Zareen said, “At least I got the opportunity to represent my country at the Olympics. I will work hard and come back stronger and make my country proud. I will learn from my mistakes and come back stronger.”

Zareen’s journey to the Olympics has been marked by resilience and hard work. Her performance in Paris drew attention to her agility and skill, though the bout with Wu Yu ended in a narrow defeat. The loss in the pre-quarterfinals was a tough moment for the 27-year-old boxer, who had high hopes of advancing further in the competition.

The Paris Olympics marked Zareen’s first appearance at the games, and she remains optimistic about her future in boxing. Her statement reflects a commitment to improving her craft and returning with renewed vigor.

Support from the Nation

Nikhat Zareen’s return was met with enthusiasm and support from fans, family, and fellow athletes. Social media platforms buzzed with messages of encouragement, acknowledging her efforts and the pride she brings to Indian boxing.

Indian Boxing Federation President, Ajay Singh: “Nikhat has made us proud by competing at the highest level. We believe in her potential and are confident she will achieve greater success in the future.”

“Nikhat has made us proud by competing at the highest level. We believe in her potential and are confident she will achieve greater success in the future.” Former Olympian and Boxer, Mary Kom: “Nikhat’s journey is just beginning. Her determination and spirit are inspiring, and I am sure she will achieve great things in the boxing world.”

Looking Ahead

Nikhat Zareen’s focus now shifts to future competitions, including the upcoming Asian Games and World Championships. She has already resumed training and is committed to working on her techniques and strategies to ensure a strong comeback.

Her coach, Sandhya Gurung, stated, “Nikhat is a fighter, both in and out of the ring. We have identified areas for improvement and are working closely with her to refine her skills. Her resolve to succeed is stronger than ever.”

A Promising Future

Zareen’s determination to learn from her Olympic experience and come back stronger underscores her commitment to excellence. As she sets her sights on future competitions, fans and supporters eagerly await her return to the ring.

With her fighting spirit and dedication, Nikhat Zareen continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country. Her journey is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence and the resilience needed to succeed at the highest levels of sport.

As the nation rallies behind her, Zareen’s story reminds us that setbacks are but steppingstones on the path to greatness. Her unwavering commitment to making India proud remains her guiding force, promising a brighter future for Indian boxing.