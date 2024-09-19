Boxer Nikhat Zareen Takes Charge as DSP

Hyderabad: Renowned Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen, who recently clinched the title at the World Boxing Championship for the second time, has officially taken over her new role as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana. The Telangana government had appointed her to this prestigious position in recognition of her remarkable achievements in boxing.

On Wednesday, Nikhat Zareen met with Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender, presenting her joining report. Dr. Jitender warmly welcomed her, expressing pride in having a two-time World Boxing Champion and Olympic athlete join the police force.

He noted that Nikhat’s outstanding accomplishments serve as an inspiration for the entire state and expressed hope that she would continue to contribute her services to Telangana.

Nikhat Zareen, hailing from Nizamabad, has previously won gold at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

She also participated in the recent Paris Olympics. The Telangana government had earlier issued orders appointing her as DSP (Special Police), and today she officially commenced her duties by submitting her joining report to the DGP.