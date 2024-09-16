Boy Sleeping on Roof Attacked by Wolf in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

UP: Panic has gripped the Mehsi area of Bahraich once again due to a man-eating wolf. In the latest attack, Arman Ali, a 13-year-old boy from Papri Mohan village, became the wolf’s latest target.

Arman was sleeping on his terrace when the ferocious wolf attacked, biting him on the neck. Hearing his screams, the wolf fled, but not before inflicting severe injuries. Arman was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is now being treated for serious wounds to his neck and face.

The wolf has continued to cause widespread fear in the area, attacking multiple people in recent days. Its attacks have injured many and created panic among the local population.

Over the last three months, the wolf menace has affected 110 villages across Mehsi and Sheopur. So far, 10 people, including nine children, have been killed, and more than 50 have been injured in these brutal wolf attacks. Despite joint patrol efforts by the forest department and police, the wolf struck again in this latest incident.

On September 15, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey and met with the victims’ families. He assured residents that the forest department team will remain in the area until the wolf threat is eliminated.