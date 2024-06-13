Breaking: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Faces Arrest in POCSO Case, Non-Bailable Warrant Issued

Bengaluru: In a significant development, a special court in Bengaluru has issued a non-bailable warrant against veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The warrant is in connection with a POCSO case, which alleges sexual harassment of a minor.

The First Fast Track Court, specializing in POCSO cases, issued the warrant based on the prosecution’s submission that Yediyurappa holds significant power and there is information suggesting he is currently located in another state.

It has been revealed that Yediyurappa attempted to cover up the case and even tried to bribe the complainant with Rs 2 lakh to withdraw the accusations.

Additionally, the prosecution informed the court that Yediyurappa failed to appear for the investigation despite being issued a notice.

As a result of this order, the Karnataka Police are preparing to arrest Yediyurappa in connection with the POCSO case.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court has yet to review the petition.

Yediyurappa has also filed another petition requesting a stay on the probe and the dismissal of the case. The court is expected to address this plea on Friday.

The victim’s mother, who sadly passed away on May 26, filed the case against Yediyurappa in March under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She alleged that her daughter faced harassment when she sought assistance at the former CM’s residence.

In a related development, the victim’s brother submitted a writ petition to the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, demanding Yediyurappa’s immediate arrest. He claimed that despite several months passing since the complaint was filed against the senior leader, the police failed to take any action.

Sources indicate that the Congress government has decided to take legal action against Yediyurappa and assigned Special Public Prosecutor Ashok N. Nayak to represent the prosecution in this case.