Breaking News | Authorities Evict Residents, Woman Attempts Self-Immolation in Protest

In a shocking incident, a woman attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on herself as authorities began evicting poor families from double-bedroom homes in Thorruru (J), a village in Palakurthi Mandal.

Abdul Wasi
Palakurthi: In a shocking incident, a woman attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on herself as authorities began evicting poor families from double-bedroom homes in Thorruru (J), a village in Palakurthi Mandal.

The woman, one of the affected residents, resorted to this extreme step as a protest against the eviction drive. The local authorities were reportedly clearing the homes, which had been allocated to underprivileged families, triggering outrage among the residents.

This incident has sparked tension in the area, with locals condemning the eviction and demanding a halt to the action. Further details on the woman’s condition and the authorities’ response are awaited.

