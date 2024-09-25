Breaking News | CM Revanth Case Hearing Today at Nampally Court

Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to appear in the Nampally Special Court for People's Representatives today in connection with a case filed against him by a BJP leader.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to appear in the Nampally Special Court for People’s Representatives today in connection with a case filed against him by a BJP leader.

The case was registered under Sections 499 and 125 of the Representation of the People Act following comments made by CM Revanth Reddy, in which he alleged that the BJP was attempting to remove reservations.

The BJP leader approached the court, claiming that CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks were defamatory and misleading. As a result, a case was filed, and the hearing is scheduled for today.

This legal development has garnered significant attention, as it involves a sitting Chief Minister and sensitive political issues related to reservations. All eyes are now on the Nampally court to see how the case unfolds.

