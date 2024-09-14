Inter-Caste Marriage Sparks Outrage in Kurnool: Mother Tied to Tree as Retribution

In a shocking incident reminiscent of the movie “Chanti,” a Dalit youth who married a BC woman faced severe backlash from the woman’s family in Kurnool district.

Six months ago, Govindamma’s son, a Dalit from Kalakunta in Peddakadabur Mandal, fell in love with and married a woman from the BC community. Following their marriage, the couple left the village with their family.

Recently, the young man’s mother returned to the village. In a fit of rage over their daughter’s marriage, the woman’s family and relatives tied the young man’s mother to a tree. They then attempted to marry her off to a mentally unstable man as an act of revenge.

Local police, alerted by the villagers, intervened and rescued the woman from the situation. The authorities are investigating the incident further.