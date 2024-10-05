Breaking News: Food Safety Concerns Raised at Tirumala Annadanam Center

Tirumala: A shocking incident has occurred at the Annadanam center of TTDD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams), where a devotee discovered a worm in the curd rice served to him. The incident has raised serious concerns over food safety and hygiene at the facility.

Witnesses reported that when the issue was brought to the attention of TTDD management, devotees were met with dismissive responses from the staff, who allegedly told them to leave without addressing the complaint properly. This negligence has angered many devotees, prompting them to demand immediate action against those responsible for the incident.

In light of the event, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has urged TTDD officials to ensure the highest standards of food safety and quality for all devotees visiting the temple. He emphasized the need for strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future and to protect the sanctity of the food offered to pilgrims.

Devotees are calling for accountability from the TTDD management and insist that appropriate action must be taken against those who have acted irresponsibly. Further investigations are underway to address the food safety concerns at the Annadanam center.