Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood-like Situation in Nandyal District

Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh): Heavy rains have led to a flood-like situation in Nandyal district, causing significant disruption and danger. The situation escalated when a car was washed away while crossing a low-lying bridge over an overflowing stream at Midthur.

Fortunately, the two individuals inside the car managed to escape safely. Local police, with the assistance of a tractor, successfully rescued the car from the torrent.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid crossing low-lying bridges and streams during this period of heavy rainfall.

