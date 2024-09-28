Hyderabad

Breaking News: High Security at Gandhi Bhavan Amid Fears of Hydra-Affected Protests

Tight security has been deployed around Gandhi Bhavan as authorities suspect potential attacks by Hydra-affected victims. A large contingent of police has been stationed in the area to prevent any unrest.

Fouzia Farhana28 September 2024 - 14:46
Hyderabad: Tight security has been deployed around Gandhi Bhavan as authorities suspect potential attacks by Hydra-affected victims. A large contingent of police has been stationed in the area to prevent any unrest.

The victims, who lost their homes and businesses in the Musi river buffer zone, have called for a protest at Gandhi Bhavan.

The Hydra operation, which is demolishing illegal structures within the FTL buffer zone along the Musi River, has left many families devastated.

In response to the ongoing demolitions, affected residents are planning to lay siege to Gandhi Bhavan in protest, demanding an end to the demolition drives.

