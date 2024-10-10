Breaking News: Minister KTR Files Defamation Petition Against Konda Surekha in Nampally Court Over Controversial Remarks

In a major political development, Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has filed a defamation petition against Minister Konda Surekha in the Nampally Court. The petition was filed in response to controversial remarks made by Konda Surekha, which KTR claims have tarnished his reputation.

The Nampally Court has accepted the petition for hearing. KTR, in his petition, named prominent political leaders Balk Suman, Satyavathi Rathod, Tula Uma, and Dasoju Sravan as witnesses to the case.

This high-profile legal battle is expected to have significant political implications, and all eyes are now on the court proceedings as they unfold. The hearing is likely to attract widespread attention, given the stature of the individuals involved.

Further updates will follow as the case progresses.