Breaking News: Nampally Special Magistrate Court Issues Notices to Konda Surekha

In a significant legal development, the Nampally Special Magistrate Court has issued notices to former minister and senior political leader Konda Surekha. The action comes in response to a criminal petition filed by a person named Nagarjuna.

During the court proceedings, the magistrate took cognizance of the petition and issued directives to Konda Surekha to respond to the allegations made in the petition. The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 23, 2024.

The exact details of the criminal petition and the nature of the allegations remain undisclosed at this point. However, the case has generated widespread interest due to Konda Surekha’s prominence in Telangana politics.

The political ramifications of this legal notice are yet to unfold as more details emerge during the subsequent hearings.