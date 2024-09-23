Hyderabad

Breaking News: Police Detain MLAs Sanjay, Maganti Gopinath, and Former MLA Anand Near Gandhi Hospital

In a significant development, police have taken MLAs Sanjay and Maganti Gopinath, along with former MLA Anand, into custody near Gandhi Hospital.

Fouzia Farhana
299 1 minute read
Breaking News: Police Detain MLAs Sanjay, Maganti Gopinath, and Former MLA Anand Near Gandhi Hospital
Breaking News: Police Detain MLAs Sanjay, Maganti Gopinath, and Former MLA Anand Near Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: In a significant development, police have taken MLAs Sanjay and Maganti Gopinath, along with former MLA Anand, into custody near Gandhi Hospital. The detainment occurred amidst ongoing tensions in the area, prompting police action to maintain order.

The detained politicians were reportedly taken from Gandhi Hospital to the Narayanaguda police station for further questioning. The reasons behind their arrest have not yet been disclosed, but it has sparked discussions and concerns among their supporters and the political community.

Authorities are expected to provide more information regarding the incident in the coming hours, as the situation continues to unfold. The incident highlights the increasing political tensions in the region and raises questions about the implications for local governance.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana
299 1 minute read

Related Articles

Madhapur Demolition: HYDRAA Takes Action Against Illegal Structures at Kavuri Hills Park

Madhapur Demolition: HYDRAA Takes Action Against Illegal Structures at Kavuri Hills Park

Telangana Sarpanch JAC Protests at Secretariat Over Pending Bills, Police Arrest Several Sarpanches

Telangana Sarpanch JAC Protests at Secretariat Over Pending Bills, Police Arrest Several Sarpanches

Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Include Wisdom and Prudence: Tameer-e-Millat Event on Yaum-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen

Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Include Wisdom and Prudence: Tameer-e-Millat Event on Yaum-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen

'Devara' Pre-Release Event Cancelled After Chaos at Novotel

‘Devara’ Pre-Release Event Cancelled After Chaos at Novotel

Back to top button