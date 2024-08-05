Breaking News | Sensex drops over 2000 pts

Mumbai: The equity market on Monday crashed 2393 points to open at 78,588.19 on weak global cues.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 427 points to 24,290.15 points.

Economic uncertainties and geographical issues lead to slumps in the global market and the equity market.

All the sectoral indices were in red, especially

Reality dropped over 3 percent, and commodities, consumer discretionary goods and services, and FMCG too lost over 2 percent.

The BSE registered intraday highs and lows at 79,780.61 and 78,580.46 pts, respectively.

The NSE registered days high and low at 24,350.05 and 24,192.50 pts, respectively.

The midcap declined by 2.15 pc and the small cap by 2.22 pc.

The losers were Tata Motors by 3.73 percent to Rs 1056, Maruti Suzuki by 3.23 percent to Rs 12319, JSW Steel by 2.91 percent to Rs 153.60, and JSW Steel by 2.83 percent to Rs 874.40.

The gainers were Sun Pharma by 1.41 pc to Rs 1756.70, Hind Unilever by 1.26 pc to Rs 2727.55, Nestle India Ltd by 1.09 pc to Rs 2521.55, and Asian Paints by 0.57 pc to Rs 3124.80.