Breaking: Tensions Escalate as Workers Protest at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Contract workers at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) have staged a protest, accusing the plant’s management of conspiring to remove them from their jobs. The workers attempted to storm the main office of the steel plant, expressing their dissatisfaction over the alleged layoffs.

Contract Workers Claim Job Termination Conspiracy

The protesting workers reminded the authorities that 1,150 contract workers had already been laid off in the past, and over 5,500 workers were reportedly next in line for termination. The workers have threatened to escalate their protest if the management fails to respond to their concerns.

Many workers have claimed that they were hired as contract workers despite the land being allotted for the steel plant’s construction. Despite receiving delayed wages and working for years under difficult conditions, the workers continue their protest demanding job security.

Mass Layoffs and Job Insecurity Raise Concerns

Around 14,000 workers at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are employed on a contract basis, and the workers allege that the management is progressively removing them from their positions. The contract workers expressed deep concern about their families’ livelihoods, fearing they would be left homeless and jobless.

The workers also raised concerns about the government’s announcement of a special package for the plant’s development, with some workers alleging that certain officials were conspiring to privatize the plant.

Workers Demand Reinstatement of Fired Employees

The workers are demanding that the 1,150 contract workers who were recently removed be reinstated immediately. They have made it clear that if the management does not address their grievances and respond to their demands, they will intensify their strike.

This protest comes at a time when the central government has promised assistance for the plant’s growth, yet workers feel their concerns about job security are being ignored. They are urging the management to act swiftly and resolve the issue before further escalation.