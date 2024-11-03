Brother-in-Law of Macharla MLA Involved in Clash Over Unsettled Dues; Police Detain Suspects

Hyderabad: In the jurisdiction of Pattabhipuram Police Station, a financial dispute led to a violent clash between two groups, resulting in property damage, including a car and a motorcycle.

The conflict reportedly began when Krishna Reddy, the brother-in-law of Macharla MLA, approached the opposing party to collect money he claimed was owed to him. This interaction quickly escalated into a heated confrontation, with both parties allegedly attacking each other.

During the altercation, one motorcycle and a car were damaged. Police intervened promptly, detaining Rishi and his friends, who were allegedly involved in the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the full scope of the dispute, and the damage caused.