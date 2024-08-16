BRS Denies Rumors of KCR’s Health Issues, Calls Them False

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has denied the rumors circulating on social media that party president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been severely ill for the past 12 days.

It has been claimed on social media that KCR is undergoing treatment at his residence in Erravelli under the supervision of a team of doctors from a corporate hospital. However, contradicting these rumors, there are also claims that he has been transferred abroad to avoid causing panic among party MLAs and leaders.

BRS sources have clarified that former Chief Minister KCR is in good health and is regularly meeting with senior party leaders. The sources termed these rumors baseless, accusing them of being a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessary panic.

BRS has expressed suspicion that the ruling Congress party is behind these rumors, as the reports first appeared on a WhatsApp channel linked to the Telangana Congress.

BRS leaders have condemned the spread of false information regarding someone’s health, calling it an irresponsible and malicious act that can have harmful effects on the person involved. The public is urged to rely only on verified information and not to fall prey to such fabricated news.