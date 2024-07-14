BRS Govt Encouraged Drugs, Ganja Smuggling in Telangana: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made sensational comments on Sunday against the previous BRS government, accusing it of neglecting the development of Telangana and instead promoting drugs and ganja smuggling.

Speaking at a program after launching the Katamayya Raksha Kavacham scheme at Tativanam in Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district, the Chief Minister criticized leaders who lost elections and are now taking rest in their farmhouses. He reminded them that key developments such as the Outer Ring Road, International Airport, and Pharma City were initiated under Congress rule.

“The previous government did nothing except promote drugs and ganja smuggling in Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

“The leaders who claimed that Congress was finished are now counting the number of leaders in their own party. BRS MLAs are joining Congress to support the development of Telangana,” the Chief Minister added.

He further stated that rivals have conspired to topple the Congress government, but instead, their leaders are supporting the current administration. He confidently predicted that Congress would govern Telangana for the next 10 years.

Alleging that the previous BRS government had pushed Telangana into a debt trap, the Chief Minister asserted that his government is addressing every hurdle and moving forward.