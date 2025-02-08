BRS Leader K.T. Rama Rao Sarcastically Congratulates Rahul Gandhi for BJP’s Delhi Poll Success

Hyderabad: In a sarcastic remark regarding Congress’ poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao congratulated Rahul Gandhi for allegedly helping the BJP secure a victory.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Rama Rao posted, “Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well, done.”

BJP Leads in Delhi Polls

By Saturday afternoon, the Election Commission trends showed the BJP leading in 45 out of the 70 seats, while AAP was ahead in 25 seats. The poor showing of Congress in these elections, failing to secure a lead in any seat, has fueled critiques from opposition parties, including Rama Rao.

Rama Rao’s Criticism of Congress

Rama Rao’s remark comes amid widespread criticism of Congress’ diminishing influence in Delhi, where they have struggled to make an impact against the growing strength of the BJP and AAP. His sarcastic comment is seen as a dig at Congress’ failure to challenge BJP in the capital, despite their historical presence in Indian politics. Rama Rao’s comment highlights the ongoing disarray in the Congress party, which has seen its performance falter in state after state.

Political Reactions and Backlash

The sarcastic praise for Rahul Gandhi also sparked mixed reactions from political observers and leaders across the spectrum. While some criticized Rama Rao for mocking Congress at a time when the party is already facing challenges, others noted it as an accurate reflection of Congress’ declining political clout in key states.