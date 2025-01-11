BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Alleges Congress Government is Covering Up Sunkishala Incident Mistakes

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has strongly condemned the Congress government for allegedly withholding the vigilance report on the Sunkishala incident, calling it a blatant attempt to cover up the negligence of the construction company responsible for the incident.

He accused the government of undermining public trust and accountability by concealing crucial information related to the incident.

Allegations Against the Congress Government

The Sunkishala incident, which involved the collapse of a retaining wall due to the negligence of Megha Company, resulted in a loss of Rs 80 crores of public money and threatened the drinking water supply for Hyderabad. KT Rama Rao highlighted that the decision to keep the committee’s vigilance report secret raises serious questions about the integrity and transparency of the Congress-led government.

Rama Rao further alleged that the primary reason for the secrecy surrounding the report was a covert agreement between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Megha Krishna Reddy. He accused the Congress government of hesitating to disclose the findings of the report because it would expose serious construction flaws that led to the incident.

Megha Company’s Involvement and Political Irony

KT Rama Rao pointed out the irony of the situation, citing that Revanth Reddy, who had previously criticized Megha Company as the “East India Company” while in the opposition, is now seemingly turning a blind eye to the company’s faults after assuming power. He accused the government of protecting Megha Company to cover up their mistakes, thus undermining public trust in the administration.

Corruption Allegations and Quid Pro Quo Arrangement

The BRS leader also alleged that the Congress government had secretly awarded the Rs 4,350 crore Kondagal Lift Irrigation Project to Megha Company and Raghava Company, owned by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, as part of a quid pro quo arrangement, leading to a massive scam. Rama Rao called for an investigation into these claims and demanded that the RTI Act be respected, ensuring transparency in government dealings.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

On behalf of BRS, KT Rama Rao demanded that the Congress government cease its efforts to undermine the Right to Information (RTI) Act and make the investigation report on the Sunkishala incident public. He stressed that withholding such important information from the public would only serve to admit the government’s mistake and jeopardize public trust in its ability to ensure transparency.