Telangana News | BRS Leaders, Including KTR and Harish Rao, Arrive in Delhi for Kavitha’s Liquor Policy Case Hearing

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and MLA Harish Rao have departed for Delhi as the Supreme Court is set to deliver its final verdict tomorrow on MLC Kavitha’s bail petition in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The high-stakes case has garnered significant attention, and the presence of key BRS leaders in Delhi underscores the importance of the verdict for the party.

Along with KTR and Harish Rao, several BRS MLAs and other key party leaders have also traveled to the capital, signaling the party’s united front and concern over the impending decision.

The outcome of the Supreme Court’s ruling is expected to have major political implications, and the BRS leadership is closely monitoring the situation.