Hyderabad

BRS Legislative Party meeting tomorrow in Hyderabad ahead of Assembly session

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Legislative Party (BRSLP) meeting will be held at the residence of party Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) in Erravelli near here on Sunday afternoon.

Uma Devi7 December 2024 - 15:31
BRS Legislative Party meeting tomorrow in Hyderabad ahead of Assembly session
BRS Legislative Party meeting tomorrow in Hyderabad ahead of Assembly session

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Legislative Party (BRSLP) meeting will be held at the residence of party Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) in Erravelli near here on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting gains significance as the winter session of Telangana legislative Assembly session is scheduled to commence from December 9.

BRS MLAs and MLCs have been directed to attend the meeting where the party leadership will discuss and devise strategies on the issues to be raised in the Assembly on behalf of people of Telangana, and question the State government on unfulfilled promises, according to party sources here.

Also Read: Thrilling aerial display by Auryakiran Aerobatic team in Hyderabad

Participating at the launch of Indiramma App at the secretariat here on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked BRS Chief and leader of the opposition (loP) KCR , who has vast experience in politics, to give suggestions and grill the ruling paty in the assembly, if the congress government commits any mistakes.

The CM said the government would respect KCR for his age and experience and as the leader of the opposition and it was not good to keep the LoP chair vacant in the assembly.

We don’t have any ego to receive suggestions from the opposition, the CM added.

Tags
Uma Devi7 December 2024 - 15:31

Related Articles

Suven Pharmaceuticals acquires controlling stake in NJ Bio for USD 64.4 million

Suven Pharmaceuticals acquires controlling stake in NJ Bio for USD 64.4 million

7 December 2024 - 16:57
Thrilling aerial display by Auryakiran Aerobatic team in Hyderabad

Thrilling aerial display by Auryakiran Aerobatic team in Hyderabad

7 December 2024 - 15:15
ICRISAT trains scientists to model climate-smart solutions for mixed farming systems

ICRISAT trains scientists to model climate-smart solutions for mixed farming systems

7 December 2024 - 14:29
Prajapalana Vijayotsavam: Food festival & musical night in Hyderabad

Prajapalana Vijayotsavam: Food festival & musical night in Hyderabad

7 December 2024 - 14:12
Back to top button