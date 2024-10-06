BRS MLA KP Vivekanand Demands Metro Rail Extension to Medchal

Hyderabad: BRS MLA KP Vivekanand has staged a protest, demanding the extension of the Hyderabad Metro Rail up to Medchal. Recently, during the Phase-2 expansion discussions, Vivekanand submitted a memorandum to NVS Reddy, the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail, urging the extension of the metro line to Quthbullapur.

He emphasized the need to include this extension in the ongoing plans to better serve the growing population and improve connectivity in the region.

The demand for extending the metro to Medchal is gaining traction as it would benefit thousands of daily commuters and boost infrastructure development in the northern outskirts of Hyderabad.