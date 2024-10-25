BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy Backs Demand for Disqualification of Defected MLAs, Challenges Government to Call Fresh Elections

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy supported Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy’s demand for the disqualification of BRS MLAs who changed parties.

Prashanth said that immediate disqualification of the MLAs is necessary, echoing Jeevan Reddy’s call He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Prasad and MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy to take action on the matter.

Challenging the government, Vemula Prashanth Reddy dared them to disqualify the BRS MLAs who had defected and hold fresh elections. “If you have the guts, disqualify them and let us face elections. Let the people be the ultimate judges,” he stated.

Criticizing the government, he accused them of implementing anti-people and anti-farmer policies. He claimed that the Congress administration is undermining democracy by using the police to suppress the opposition and by filing cases against those who raise their voices.

He said that the public is aware of the government’s actions and is ready to teach them a lesson.