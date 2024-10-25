Telangana

BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy Backs Demand for Disqualification of Defected MLAs, Challenges Government to Call Fresh Elections

Prashanth said that immediate disqualification of the MLAs is necessary, echoing Jeevan Reddy's call He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Prasad and MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy to take action on the matter.

Fouzia Farhana25 October 2024 - 17:07
BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy Backs Demand for Disqualification of Defected MLAs, Challenges Government to Call Fresh Elections
BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy Backs Demand for Disqualification of Defected MLAs, Challenges Government to Call Fresh Elections

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy supported Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy’s demand for the disqualification of BRS MLAs who changed parties.

Prashanth said that immediate disqualification of the MLAs is necessary, echoing Jeevan Reddy’s call He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Prasad and MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy to take action on the matter.

Challenging the government, Vemula Prashanth Reddy dared them to disqualify the BRS MLAs who had defected and hold fresh elections. “If you have the guts, disqualify them and let us face elections. Let the people be the ultimate judges,” he stated.

Criticizing the government, he accused them of implementing anti-people and anti-farmer policies. He claimed that the Congress administration is undermining democracy by using the police to suppress the opposition and by filing cases against those who raise their voices.

He said that the public is aware of the government’s actions and is ready to teach them a lesson.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Fouzia Farhana25 October 2024 - 17:07

Related Articles

Revanth Reddy accuses NDA govt of discrimination against southern states

Revanth Reddy accuses NDA govt of discrimination against southern states

25 October 2024 - 18:20
Kaleshwaram Project Inquiry: Former ENC Nalla Venkateshwarlu Faces Scrutiny by Justice PC Ghose Commission

Kaleshwaram Project Inquiry: Former ENC Nalla Venkateshwarlu Faces Scrutiny by Justice PC Ghose Commission

25 October 2024 - 17:15
Revanth Reddy’s Government Faces Growing Discontent Over Communication Lapses

Revanth Reddy’s Government Faces Growing Discontent Over Communication Lapses

25 October 2024 - 16:47
Telangana Faces Alarming Fertility Decline; Experts Urge Immediate Action to Avoid Demographic Crisis

Telangana Faces Alarming Fertility Decline; Experts Urge Immediate Action to Avoid Demographic Crisis

25 October 2024 - 16:45
Back to top button