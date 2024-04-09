BRS moves ECI accusing Rahul Gandhi of levelling ‘baseless’ allegations in phone-tapping case

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for levelling ‘baseless’ allegations in the alleged phone-tapping case in the state.

The BRS has alleged that Rahul Gandhi violated election guidelines during his recent visit to Hyderabad.

At a public meeting in Tukkuguda on April 6, Rahul Gandhi made baseless references to the phone-tapping case without providing any evidence, the BRS said as it demanded stringent action against the Congress leader and his party, especially for making derogatory comments against BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to the Model Code of Conduct, it is mandated to discuss only the policies of other parties, refraining from making statements that could tarnish an individual’s reputation. Despite this, Rahul Gandhi persisted in making false statements during his speech, the BRS claimed.

In the letter submitted to the ECI, the party also expressed concern over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks linking KCR to phone tapping and accusing him of abusing the police and the intelligence agencies.

The BRS urged the poll p[anel to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unfounded’ allegations that the police system was misused to tap thousands of phones for financial gains.

The party also attached videos of Rahul Gandhi making the remarks to support its complaint.

The BRS clarified that its leader KCR has no involvement in the phone-tapping case, and it is unlawful for Rahul Gandhi to comment on an ongoing investigation.

The BRS also accused Rahul Gandhi of making these remarks with the malicious intent of benefiting his party by potentially influencing the voters.

In its complaint, the BRS also urged the ECI to stop Rahul Gandhi from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls for violating election rules.

Additionally, the BRS lodged another complaint with the Election Commission against Telangana minister Konda Surekha for her remarks on the same phone-tapping issue, seeking action against her for violating the Model Code of Conduct.