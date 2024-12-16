BRS Stages Walkout from Telangana Assembly Over Pending Payments

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) walked out of the Telangana Assembly today, protesting against the government’s failure to address the issue of pending payments to sarpanches. The walkout was triggered by the lack of a satisfactory response from the government on this pressing issue.

BRS MLA Harish Rao raised the matter during the assembly session, highlighting the plight of sarpanches and small contractors awaiting their dues. He criticized the government for its alleged partiality, pointing out that large contractors were paid ₹1,200 crore in just one month, while sarpanches and smaller contractors were left struggling for payments.

Rao further stated that despite approaching the Governor and other ministers to resolve the issue, no concrete action was taken. He lamented that even peaceful protests like the “Chalo Assembly” march were met with arrests, demonstrating the administration’s disregard for genuine grievances.

Pending Payments Impact Grassroots Governance

The pending dues have reportedly hindered developmental activities at the village level. Sarpanches, who play a pivotal role in grassroots governance, have repeatedly demanded the release of funds to clear pending bills and complete stalled projects.

The BRS’s decision to stage a walkout underscores the growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of rural development issues.

Key Points of Protest:

Pending payments to sarpanches and small contractors remain unresolved. Alleged preferential treatment to large contractors, with ₹1,200 crore disbursed swiftly. Arrests of sarpanches and protestors during the “Chalo Assembly” demonstration.

Political Fallout Expected

The walkout by BRS, the ruling party in Telangana, reflects internal dissent and growing pressure on the state government. Analysts believe this protest could intensify the spotlight on rural governance issues in the state.

The situation has sparked debate among political circles, with opposition parties expected to amplify the issue in the coming days.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.