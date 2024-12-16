BRS to Move Privilege Motion Against Congress Govt Over False Debt Claims

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced that it will move a privilege motion against the Congress-led government in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The motion is in response to repeated claims by the state government that the total state debt is Rs 7 lakh crore, a figure that the BRS insists is false and misleading. A recent report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed that the state’s debt is Rs 3.89 lakh crore.

In a statement released on Monday, the BRS accused the finance minister of deliberately providing incorrect information regarding the state’s debt, thereby tarnishing the reputation of the previous BRS government. The party argues that these misleading statements were intended to mislead Telangana’s legislature and the people.

The BRS has cited Rule 168 (1) of the Telangana Legislative Assembly Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, under which they are filing a breach of Assembly notice against the finance minister for making these false claims.

“The Finance Minister’s statements are not only misleading but have also undermined the credibility of the previous BRS government,” said a BRS spokesperson. “This motion is being filed to hold the minister accountable for misleading the public and the Assembly.”

As the political controversy continues to unfold, the BRS has called for a full examination of the state’s finances to clarify the true extent of Telangana’s debt and to ensure transparency in future fiscal discussions.