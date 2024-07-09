BRS to Knock on SC Doors Against Congress Over Defections

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ramped up its campaign against the Congress, accusing it of promoting the unlawful defection of MLAs in Telangana. Party working President KT Rama Rao announced their intent to expose the Congress’s hypocrisy and double standards to the public.

KT Rama Rao, along with former Minister T Harish Rao, consulted legal and constitutional experts in Delhi, exploring avenues to approach the Supreme Court for the disqualification of defected representatives.

“We have already submitted our petitions before the Telangana Assembly Speaker and the Telangana High Court, seeking disqualification of the defected MLAs. We will take further steps based on the outcome,” Rama Rao stated.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Rama Rao detailed plans to approach President Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and the Election Commission of India. The BRS is also considering a meeting of like-minded political parties at the Constitution Club to discuss a united response against defections.

Rama Rao accused the Congress of instigating defections in Telangana, contradicting the Anti-Defection Law it introduced in 1987. He criticized the Congress’s dual stance, highlighting their objections to MLAs defecting to the BJP in states like Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, while simultaneously encouraging defections in Telangana.

“Rahul Gandhi made Congress candidates in Goa take an oath against defecting. When Congress MLAs joined the BJP in Karnataka, Siddharamaiah claimed they were purchased for Rs 50 crore. Even in its manifesto, the Congress promised to amend the Schedule 10 of the constitution to ensure automatic disqualification of elected representatives upon defection,” he said.

Rama Rao also criticized Rahul Gandhi for what he called “Oscar-level acting” in Parliament, holding the Constitution while welcoming defected MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy into the party. He emphasized the distinction between party mergers and defections, asserting that BRS’s mergers were constitutionally compliant, unlike the Congress’s alleged poaching of MLAs.

Former Minister T Harish Rao, BRS Rajya Sabha floor leader KR Suresh Reddy, and BRS MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra, D Damodar Rao, and B Parthasarathi Reddy were also present during the announcement.