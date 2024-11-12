BRS urges PM to take Action on Telangana AMRUT scheme tender Scandal

Hyderabad/Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President and former Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday urged Prime minister Narendra Modi to take action in AMRUT Scheme Tender Scandal in Telangana state.

In a press conference in Delhi, KTR highlighted that while the Prime Minister previously accused Telangana of being an “ATM” for Congress and for other state elections, it is critical that he addresses the local corruption as well.

KTR stated that, despite ongoing allegations, Modi has not taken any measures to curb the congress government’s coruption in Telangana.

Also Read: Neerav Shines at SIP Prodigy 2024, Secures 2nd Position in Prestigious International Math and Abacus Competition

He emphasized that it’s not enough to make accusations about Rahul and Revanth Tax in Telangana without any action. Prime Minister Modi must take immediate steps to address the corruption concerns tied to the Amrut tenders as BRS has submitted substantial proofs about the coruption to the central government, he said.

It is to be noted that the delegation led by the KTR and BRS party MPs met the urban development minister Manohal Lal Khatter in Delhi on Monday and submitted a representation for conducting an enquiry and the cancellation of AMRUT tenders. Union Minister Manoharlal Khattar has assured to take action on the alleged corruption in the AMRUT tenders, he said.

If the central government did not address the corruption in the Amrit tenders during the parliamentary session, we will bring this issue to the forefront in Parliament, particularly in the Rajya Sabha” KTR cautioned.

KTR challenged BJP’s sincerity, calling this a “litmus test” for their commitment to rooting out congress corruption.

He claimed that if the accusations made by BJP leaders and PM Modi hold any merit, action should follow.

He also highlighted that Amrut tenders have allegedly been awarded to family members of the Chief Minister and other ministers.

According to KTR, if these allegations are false, BJP leaders should reassure the public. However, if they are true, BJP must break their silence and take definitive action.