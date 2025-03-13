Brutal Attack in Hyderabad: Elderly Man Killed Over a Minor Argument!

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of youngsters following an argument over a minor issue in Baba Nagar, Kanchanbagh, on Wednesday night.

Victim Identified as Local Grocery Store Owner

The deceased, identified as Zakir Khan, owned a grocery store in ‘C Block’ of Baba Nagar. As per reports, the argument started when he objected to pan shop customers occupying space in front of his store by placing chairs.

Brutal Assault Leads to Tragic Death

Following the dispute, a group of youngsters attacked Zakir Khan, hitting him on the face and chest and pushing him to the ground. He collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries.

Police Launch Investigation to Nab Suspects

The Kanchanbagh police visited the crime scene and have initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects involved in the fatal assault.

Authorities have urged locals to report any relevant information that could assist in the investigation. Further updates on the case are awaited.