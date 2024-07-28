Brutal Murder in Hyderabad: Barber Kills Hostel Roommate

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, a murder took place at Hanuma Hostel in SR Nagar. The victim, Venkataramana, a private school teacher, shared a room with Ganesh, a barber working at a local hair-cutting shop.

Ganesh, known for his daily drinking habits, often disrupted Venkataramana’s sleep. This constant disturbance led to growing tension between the two. The conflict escalated, and in a fit of rage, Ganesh attacked Venkataramana with a barber’s knife.

Venkataramana was found dead at the scene, lying in a pool of blood. He was identified as a resident of Alamuru village in Kurnool district.

The authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.