Brutal murder of MLC Jeevan Reddy’s aide heightens tensions in Jagtial

Jagityal: In a shocking incident, the murder of Maru Ganga Reddy, a close aide of Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, escaleted tension in Jagityal.

The 53-year-old was struck by a car and stabbed 20 times near Jabitapur, Jagityal district. The gruesome killing has led Jeevan Reddy to launch a protest in response to his follower’s death, further escalating political tension.

Expressing anger over the incident, Jeevan Reddy staged a protest and criticised his own party, the Congress. Jeevan Reddy’s protest has fueled rumors that he may distance himself from the party.

He expressed his mental agony with PCC chief Mahesh Goud over the phone and said that he couldn’t continue in the party, if the situation continues.

Adding to the political intrigue, local SP received a phone call from Jagityal MLA Sanjay, a former BRS leader, who had joined Congress. This move was strongly opposed by Jeevan Reddy, sparking a rivalry between the two.

The murder of Ganga Reddy, seen as a political ally of Jeevan Reddy, has intensified the power struggle between the two factions, adding to the already tense political atmosphere in the Jagityal constituency.