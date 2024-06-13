BS Yediyurappa Seeks Anticipatory Bail from High Court Against Arrest Warrant

Bengaluru: A court in Bengaluru recently issued an arrest warrant against former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a case related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Yediyurappa, being the resourceful person he is, decided to play it safe and approached the Karnataka High Court for anticipatory bail in the same case.

Now, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is the one investigating this whole POCSO case against Yediyurappa. They had actually called him in for questioning earlier, but he asked for some time to show up.

Apparently, he’s currently in Delhi, but sources close to him say that once he’s back, he’ll join the investigation like a responsible citizen.

The police have charged Yediyurappa under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code, which is all about sexual harassment.

This is based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. She claims that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting at his place in Bengaluru’s Dollars Colony back in February.

So, that’s the latest scoop on Yediyurappa’s legal troubles. We’ll keep you posted on any developments!