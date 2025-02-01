Budget 2025: No Relief for Common People, Bihar Gets Priority Because of Upcoming Elections?

The opposition parties have strongly criticized the Union Budget for 2025-26, alleging that it fails to provide any relief for the middle class and the common people while accusing the government of focusing on the upcoming Bihar elections.

Opposition Criticizes Budget for Lack of Middle-Class Relief

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, expressed disappointment over the Budget, stating that it contained “nothing for the common people” and was designed with the upcoming Bihar elections in mind. Banerjee remarked that the Budget focused heavily on Bihar, similar to the previous Budget, which he claimed made multiple announcements for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. According to him, West Bengal, his home state, was completely ignored in the Budget.

“There is nothing for common people in the Budget. They have presented the Budget with the upcoming Bihar elections in mind. Last time as well, all announcements were for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Andhra Pradesh elections are over, Bihar polls are upcoming, so the state is in focus,” Banerjee said while addressing reporters in the Parliament complex.

He further criticized the Budget’s provision of rebates for different salary slabs, stating, “There is nothing for the middle class.”

DMK Calls Budget a ‘Big Letdown’ for the Country

Dayanidhi Maran, Lok Sabha MP from the DMK, also voiced dissatisfaction with the Budget, labeling it a “big letdown” for the country. Maran specifically targeted the government’s tax exemption claims, pointing out that while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh, there were still tax slabs that included a 10% tax rate for those earning between Rs 8-10 lakh. Maran further accused the government of using the Budget to make election-oriented promises in Bihar.

Congress Critiques Budget’s Focus on Bihar, Neglect of Andhra Pradesh

The Congress party, too, has taken issue with the Budget, with a focus on the significant number of announcements made for Bihar. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh remarked that Bihar appeared to have received a “bonanza” in the Budget, with multiple announcements, including the establishment of a Makhana Board, financial support for the Western Kosi Canal, and a proposed National Institute of Food Technology in the state. The government also announced plans to boost the capacity of IIT Patna and develop greenfield airports to support the state’s future needs.

In a tweet, Ramesh questioned why Andhra Pradesh, another key state in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was “cruelly ignored” in the Budget. The criticism stems from the fact that Bihar, with upcoming elections, seemed to benefit from several proposals, while Andhra Pradesh, also an important partner in the NDA, received little attention.

Ramesh said, “It is natural since elections are due in Bihar later in the year. But why is the other pillar of the NDA, namely Andhra Pradesh, been so cruelly ignored?”

Criticism of Lack of Support for Basic Nutritional Programmes

The Congress also raised concerns about the government’s announcements regarding nutritional support programs like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. While Finance Minister Sitharaman announced an increase in the cost norms for these schemes, Ramesh pointed out that several proposals, such as the inclusion of breakfast in schools or an upward revision in honorariums for Anganwadi workers, had been rejected by the Finance Ministry for years. These proposals, which had been long advocated by the Ministry of Education and Women and Child Development (WCD), were still not included in the Budget.

Ramesh remarked, “The FM has announced the revision of cost norms in Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 after many years of turning down this demand. However, she has not extended this announcement to include basic provisions like a glass of milk in schools or the revision of honorariums for Anganwadi workers.”

Opposition Accuses Government of Election-Centric Budgeting

The Opposition’s criticisms of Budget 2025-26 reflect widespread discontent with the government’s approach. From claims of a lack of focus on the middle class to allegations of election-driven policy announcements, the Budget has sparked a significant backlash. With Bihar being the primary beneficiary of the Budget’s proposals, and Andhra Pradesh left out, the opposition parties have raised questions about the fairness and intent behind the document.

As the Budget continues to dominate discussions in Parliament, the opposition leaders have made it clear that they feel the needs of the general populace, particularly the middle class, have been sidelined in favor of political calculations ahead of state elections.